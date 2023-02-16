Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $16,346.24 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,898.17 or 0.28210986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

