Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ST. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.