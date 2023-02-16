Settian Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 3.1% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,549. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

