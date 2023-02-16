Settian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.5% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 501.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. 76,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,429. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $169.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.