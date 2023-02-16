Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.82. 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

