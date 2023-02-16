Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $169.59. 3,184,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,872. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

