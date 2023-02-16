Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.54 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.49. The company had a trading volume of 495,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,466. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

