Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,935. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

