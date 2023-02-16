Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,833,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,210,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.10. 638,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

