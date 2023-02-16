Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 26,181 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,864. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.