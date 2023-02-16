Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,186 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $719.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.98. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

