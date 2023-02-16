Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 34,398 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

