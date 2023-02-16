Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up approximately 3.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $63,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.