Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 51,341,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shopify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.