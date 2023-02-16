Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
DEVO stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.43) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £157.76 million and a PE ratio of 507.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.03.
About Devolver Digital
Read More
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.