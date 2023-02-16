Short Interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Drops By 14.7%

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AHI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,135. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

