Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Drops By 16.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 823,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,412. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

