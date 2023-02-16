Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Decreases By 14.6%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth about $397,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.