Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreases By 12.6%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $145.43.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

