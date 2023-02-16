Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases By 22.5%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.67. 1,496,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Express

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

