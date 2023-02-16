Short Interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Drops By 15.0%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AnaptysBio

Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

