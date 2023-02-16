Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Declines By 21.2%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,809,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 14,994,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.8 days.

ARC Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

AETUF stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARC Resources Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

