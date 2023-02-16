Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Drops By 18.3%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aurcana Silver Price Performance
Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
