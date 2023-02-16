Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 13.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

BHF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 351,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

