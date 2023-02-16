Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Grows By 20.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 3.1 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 172,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJJD Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.