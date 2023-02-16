Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Grows By 20.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 172,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
