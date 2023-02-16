Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 9.0%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 686,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 657,469 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.6 %

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

