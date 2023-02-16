Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Decreases By 12.0%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 6,895,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.