Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Expands By 13.8%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 26,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,559. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

