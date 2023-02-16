Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expands By 22.5%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $640,260 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,451,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,728. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.