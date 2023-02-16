Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 28.0%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded DTS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 on Wednesday. DTS has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

