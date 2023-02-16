Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declines By 10.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 451,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $29.31.

Insider Activity at eXp World

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,478. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $7,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

