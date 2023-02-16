Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 20.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FRFHF traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.67. 12,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -208.57 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $439.80 and a one year high of $678.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.66.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fairfax Financial

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

