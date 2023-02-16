Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Expands By 13.4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
