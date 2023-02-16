Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Decreases By 11.7%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.87. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

