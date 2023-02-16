Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Rises By 19.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,061,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,555,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

Glencore Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,198. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

