Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Decreases By 14.3%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance
Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
