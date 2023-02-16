Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Decreases By 14.3%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group Plc engages in the manufacture and retail of chocolate. Its products include boxed chocolates, wine and spirits, hot chocolate, cocoa cuisine, and gift collections through online and retail stores. The company was founded by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Mark Harris in 1993 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

