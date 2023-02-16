Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Drops By 16.7%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.69) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Featured Stories

