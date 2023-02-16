Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Expands By 7.2%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Informa Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Informa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Get Informa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFJPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 725 ($8.80) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.