Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declines By 9.4%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 19,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

