Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Drops By 19.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,379,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 59,754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,067.5 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
