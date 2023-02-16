Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Drops By 19.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,379,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 59,754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,067.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

