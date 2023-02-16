Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Declines By 19.3%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,038.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

