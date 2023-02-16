Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Declines By 9.2%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.5 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Iveco Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 3,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

