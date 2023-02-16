Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 14.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 594.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Down 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:KGHPF traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

