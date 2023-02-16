Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Grows By 21.8%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE LNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 1,587,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.