Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Decreases By 9.0%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.19 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

