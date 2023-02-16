Short Interest in Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Decreases By 21.2%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPLPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

