Siacoin (SC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $220.99 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,936.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00418296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013900 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00089624 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00653704 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00540504 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00173658 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,329,912,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.