Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.01. 1,137,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,020. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.