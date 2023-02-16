Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.70. 656,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,928. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.