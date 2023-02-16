Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 347,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,763. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

